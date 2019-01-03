Philippine Volleyball Today (January 3, 2019)

Welcome to the first edition of Philippine Volleyball Today! This serves as a summary of all volleyball games or events happening today and relevant information on how to watch them. It will also feature interesting social media posts from your favorite players as well. Enough of the introduction, let’s get the ball rolling.

Any games scheduled today?

Yes. NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball action returns. The JRU Lady Bombers (3-3) will face the San Sebastian Lady Stags (4-1) at 12 noon in a match that can improve their Final Four odds. Meanwhile, winless teams Mapua (0-5) and EAC (0-6) will play at 2 pm. Both games will be played at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Where can I watch NCAA volleyball games?

You can view the games at ABS-CBN Sports and Action channel on free TV. There’s also a livestream for the JRU-SSCR game here and the Mapua-EAC match here. You can also watch the games at Filoil itself. Tickets are sold at the entrance.

Top six social media posts

Any suggestions for her new haircut?

Have a safe travel, Kathy! Hope you won’t forget anything while packing.

For those who will give her gifts, you now know the right color.

Belated Happy Birthday, Faith!

She spent the holidays in Japan. Make sure you make Sato-san feel at home once you see her.

May you have a happy and sweet year too, Tyang Aby