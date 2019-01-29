Philippine Volleyball Today (January 29, 2019)

By the end of this day, the Finals pairings for both the men’s and women’s tournament in NCAA Season 94 will be completed. The EAC Generals will battle with the CSB Blazers to get a shot at the Perpetual Altas for the championship. On the other hand, the CSB Lady Blazers clash with the Perpetual Lady Altas to earn the right to play the Arellano Lady Chiefs.

Any games scheduled today?

There are NCAA games scheduled today. The stepladder semifinal for the men’s volleyball continues when the EAC Generals take on the CSB Blazers at 2 PM. Meanwhile, the rubber match between the CSB Lady Blazers and the Perpetual Lady Altas will happen at 4 pm later.

How can I watch the games?

If you want to watch the games in person, you can purchase tickets at the entrance of the Filoil Flying V Arena. You can also catch the game via livestream. Access the CSB-EAC men’s volleyball match by clicking here and the CSB-Perpetual women’s volleyball match by clicking here.

