Philippine Volleyball Today (January 24, 2019)

The tryouts for the Philippine women’s volleyball team start today in preparation for a busy international volleyball calendar. But just to clarify, the tryouts are for pool expansion purposes. Meaning, the core from the National Teams that played in the 2018 Asian Games and the AVC Cup will be retained. The LVPI’s main reason for conducting tryouts is to have enough players who can fill up the rosters for four upcoming tournaments.

Aside from the Southeast Asian Games in Manila from November 30 to December 10, Team Philippines will also participate in the 20th Asian Senior Women’s Championship in South Korea from August 31 to September 8. Also in the calendar are the AVC Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup in China from April 20 to 28 and the 3rd Asian Women’s Under 23 Women’s Volleyball Championship from July 13 to 21 in Vietnam.

Any games scheduled today?

There are no games scheduled today but National Team tryouts will be held at the Arellano University School of Law Gymnasium.

