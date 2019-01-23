Philippine Volleyball Today (January 23, 2019)

The Arellano Lady Chiefs make it to its third-straight NCAA women’s volleyball championship series while the Perpetual Lady Altas live to fight another day against the CSB Lady Blazers.

Any games scheduled today?

There are no games scheduled today

