Philippine Volleyball Today (January 22, 2019)

The line-ups for the PVL All-Star Game have been announced. One team will be led by PVL Open Conference 2018 MVP Alyssa Valdez while the other will be paced by PVL Reinforced Conference 2018 MVP Myla Pablo. Which team do you think will win?

In other news, NCAA Season 94 Final Four action kicks off today. The CSB Lady Blazers will take on the Perpetual Lady Altas in one pairing while the Arellano Lady Chiefs clash with the San Beda Lady Red Spikers in another. Both CSB and Arellano have twice-to-beat advantage.

Any games scheduled today?

NCAA Season 94 Final Four action starts today as the Arellano Lady Chiefs and the San Beda Lady Red Spikers clash at 2 pm. Meanwhile, the CSB Lady Blazers will battle against the Perpetual Lady Altas at 4 pm. Both games will be played at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

How can we watch these games?

These games will be televised via ABS-CBN S & A and S & A HD. You can also watch the games via livestream. Click here to watch the Arellano-San Beda game and click here for the CSB-Perpetual match.

