Philippine Volleyball Today (January 20, 2019)

It finally happened! Dindin Santiago-Manabat checked into a Japanese V.League Division 1 game! It occurred in the fifth set against the Hitachi Rivale yesterday and it’s frustrating to have not witnessed it due to the lack of livestream. Though her stint was brief, what’s important is that she was fielded in. Perhaps we can even call her a lucky charm for the Toray Arrows dominated the set where she played, 15-7. We hope that she will be given regular playing time moving forward and score her first V.League point too.

Any games scheduled today?

There are no scheduled local games today but our kababayans will see action in the Japanese V.League. Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics will face Sarina Koga and the NEC Red Rockets today at 12 nn. Meanwhile, Dindin Santiago-Manabat and the Toray Arrows face Erika Araki and the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis at 2 pm. Finally, Marck Espejo and the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler will play versus FC Tokyo also at 2 pm. All schedules indicated are in Philippine Standard Time.

How can we watch these games?

The V.League games can be viewed via livestream. We’ll post links here on Volleyverse once they are made available. Those who are in Austria, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, Italy, United States, Spain, and Brazil can watch these games via DAZN streaming service.

