Philippine Volleyball Today (January 19, 2019)

Voting for the Japanese V.League All-Star voting is under way and both Jaja Santiago and Marck Espejo deserve to be included in the fan selection team. Espejo, together with Yakan Guma and Katsu Masaya, are leading the charge for Oita Miyoshi. Meanwhile, Santiago is a major contributor for an Ageo Medics squad that is still in contention for a Final 8 spot. The UAAP Season 80 MVP is also in the top ten in spike success rate and service aces.

We have the power to place them in the All-Star team by voting for them once a day. We can also send in Dindin Santiago-Manabat if we can pull enough votes. The challenge though is that the app for voting is in Japanese. Thus, we’ll place the link on how to vote here until the February 24 deadline.

Any games scheduled today?

There are no scheduled local games today but our kababayans will see action in the Japanese V.League. However, Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics will face Brankica Mihajlovic and the JT Marvelous today at 1 pm (PH time). Meanwhile, Dindin Santiago-Manabat will suit up for the Toray Arrows as they go up against Miya Sato and the Hitachi Rivale at 2 pm (PH time). Finally, Marck Espejo and the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler will play versus the Nagano VC Tridents at 3 pm (PH time).

How can we watch these games?

The V.League games can be viewed via livestream. You can watch Jaja’s game by clicking here, Dindin’s match here, and Marck’s contest here. Those who are in Austria, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, Italy, United States, Spain, and Brazil can watch these games via DAZN streaming service.

