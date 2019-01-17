Philippine Volleyball Today (January 18, 2019)

Coach Ernesto “Ness” Pamilar has been laid to rest. He may not be here physically, but his wisdom and legacy will remain in those he coached and he loved. Gratitude is due for a man who has contributed a lot for the growth of the sport.

Meanwhile, the Final Four cast for NCAA Season 94 is complete with the Perpetual Lady Altas taking the last spot after defeating the JRU Heavy Bombers. The Lyceum Lady Pirates also closed their season on a strong note after edging the Letran Lady Knights in four sets.

Belated Happy Birthday, Kuya Sue! The Perlas Spikers’ post reads: “Ang original Idol ng lahat, happy birthday kuya @sueperman03! Ikaw ang Superman ng #BanKoPerlasSpikers 🖤 Salamat sa lahat ng gabay mo sa team. We love you!”

Isa Molde’s IG post reads: “Happy birthday to my food buddy, my bodyguard, my personal Batman (and sometimes Joker), and my constant companion. From college to the real world to the rest of our lives, I can’t wait to experience everything alongside you ☺️ Happy happy birthday 🎂 Ily ❤️”

#10yearschallenge from The Boss, Tijana Boskovic