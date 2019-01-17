Philippine Volleyball Today (January 17, 2019)

The final day of the NCAA Season 94 elimination round drops today and one more Final Four slot is up for grabs. Whoever wins get to face the top seed CSB Lady Blazers. We hope that it will be a game worthy of a playoff eliminator and rivals the thrill factor given by the San Beda-Arellano game recently.

In other news, four PSL teams have completed their roster of imports while Cignal is still seeking their second reinforcement. Three teams have yet to announce anything.

Latest headlines

A little more patience, Jovelyn Gonzaga fans

Coach Jerry Yee could be the edge the Lady Blazers have in reclaiming lost glory

Generika Ayala Lifesavers aiming to surpass last season’s finish

Generika Ayala Lifesavers tap Azerbaijan NT player Kseniya Kocyigit

Any games scheduled today?

There are two NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball games scheduled today. The Perpetual Lady Altas and the JRU Lady Bombers clash for the fourth playoff spot at 12 nn. Meanwhile, the Lyceum Lady Pirates and the Letran Lady Knights are just seeking to end their season on a good note at 2 pm.

How can I watch these games?

You can watch both games via livestream. You can view the Perpetual-JRU match by clicking here and the Lyceum-Letran game by clicking here.

