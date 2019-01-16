Philippine Volleyball Today (January 16, 2019)

Wednesday, 16 Jan 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: fivb.org

Lindsay Stalzer shattered the night’s silence with her announcement on suiting up for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers for the PSL Grand Prix 2019. Ironically, The Stunner will try to prevent her previous team, the Petron Blaze Spikers, to win a second straight Grand Prix title with fellow import Rebecca Perry. Meanwhile, Cignal got a much-needed scoring boost by acquiring Erica Martrece Wilson.

Finally, the NCAA can keep the stepladder until next season as the Lady Red Spikers roared over the Arellano Lady Chiefs.

Stalzer completes F2’s cast for imports

Cignal gets scorer in Wilson

Lady Red Spikers slayed the stepladder by defeating Arellano

UP Lady Maroons off to Thailand training camp

Ranya Musa will play for the HD Spikers

Any games scheduled today?

There are no scheduled games today

