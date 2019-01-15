Philippine Volleyball Today (January 15, 2019)

It’s the first payday for 2019! But in Philippine volleyball, the Foton Tornadoes hit paydirt with the arrival of their imports Selime Ilyasoglu and Courtney Felinski last night. The former once played for the Turkish National Team while the latter has had extensive pro volleyball experience in Finland, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland. Expect more reinforcements to be named in the coming days now that the PSL Grand Prix 2019 is fast approaching.

Yesterday’s headlines

Ilyasoglu, Felinski are Foton’s imports

#Mission4ward for the DLSU Lady Spikers

Lady Blazers dominate Lady Cardinals

Lady Altas edge Lady Stags to enter Final Four

Any games scheduled today?

There’s only one NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball game scheduled today and it is a monumental one. The Arellano Lady Chiefs are gunning for a sweep of the elimination round which translates to an automatic Finals slot with a thrice-to-beat advantage. Standing in their way are last year’s runner-up San Beda Lady Red Spikers who are playing spoiler because the CSB Lady Blazers have locked the second seed. This match will be played at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan starting at 4 pm.

How can I watch this game?

You can watch the game in person by buying a ticket at the entrance of Filoil. If you can’t make it, there’s still a chance to watch the game via livestream by clicking here.

Top social media posts