Philippine Volleyball Today (January 14, 2019)

It was one for three in the Japanese V.League yesterday. Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics lost to the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis yet again. Marck Espejo and the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler lost to the Suntory Sunbirds in three tightly-contested sets. Meanwhile, Dindin Santiago-Manabat suited up for the Toray Arrows and won against the Denso Airybees in straight set. Today, we go back to NCAA Season 94 with two matches with play-off implications.

Yesterday’s headlines

Jaja, Ageo didn’t have enough gas for Toyota

Espejo, Oita Miyoshi falter against the Sunbirds

What is the Arellano Lady Chiefs’ secret to long-term success?

It’s a dozen players at most for the Lady Bulldogs in UAAP Season 81

Any games scheduled today?

NCAA Season 94 preliminary round action resumes today as the San Sebastian Lady Stags and the Perpetual Lady Altas jockey for Final Four position at 12 nn. Meanwhile, the CSB Lady Blazers are aiming for their eighth straight victory when they face off with the Mapua Lady Cardinals.

How can I watch these games?

You can watch these games via livestream. You can view the San Sebastian-Perpetual match by clicking here and the CSB-Mapua game by clicking here. You may also go to the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan and buy tickets at the entrance to watch the players compete in action.

Top social media posts

Alyssa Valdez’ caption reads: “Glad to be representing the team that I support in the PBA. Thank you @arangkadanlex for the trust! (It’s nice to wear blue again!) Wishing the team a successful and injury free season.💙 #ArangkadaNLEX”

Spike and Serve is an organization founded by Nicole Tiamzon of the Banko Perlas Spikers which is engaged in grassroots volleyball programs all over the Philippines. Here’s the caption on the post above: “And we’re done! Thank you so much Vice Governor Shirley Abundo for bringing us here in your beautiful province. Thank you also for this opportunity to share our experiences and knowledge to all of you. To all the players and coaches of Catanduanes Province, Goodluck on your games and we hope that you’ve learned something from our team. See you guys soon! ♥️ #SpikeandServePH #BuildingCommunities #ViracCatanduanes2019 #OntourCamp”

Jerrili Malabanan of the FEU Lady Tamaraws says: “Let today be the start of something new ✨. My heart was beating soooo fast while the stylist was cutting my hair 😅 This is the shortest my hair has been since like I was in elementary school 😂”

Sato and the rest of the NU Lady Bulldogs players and coaching staff will have their training camp for UAAP Season 81 in Thailand.