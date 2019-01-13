Philippine Volleyball Today (January 13, 2019)

The Philippine volleyball community is still reeling from the sudden passing of coach Ernesto “Nes” Pamilar. The multi-titled mentor has stamped his mark of excellence in every coaching stop he made. While he could have trained more players, it’s certain that he gave everything to the sport. No wonder everyone he has influenced seem to be in a standstill after this depressing development. But while family, friends, players, and co-leagues mourn about his death, life will go on. Volleyball will go on.

Any games scheduled today?

There are no local games today. But in today’s Japan V.League action, Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics will play the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis today at 11 am Philippine time. Likewise, Marck Espejo and the Oita Miyashi Weisse Adler will battle against the Suntory Sunbirds at 2 pm PH time as well. Dindin Santiago-Manabat and the Toray Arrows will face off with the Denso Airybees at 3 pm.

How can I watch these games?

You can watch these games via livestream. You can view the Ageo Medics-Toyota Auto Body Queenseis match by clicking here and the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler-Suntory Sunbirds encounter by clicking here.

