Philippine Volleyball Today (January 12, 2019)

The NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball tournament is approaching the playoffs. While three of the four spots are taken, the CSB Lady Blazers still has a chance to take the second seed after defeating the San Sebastian Lady Stags in straight sets. In the other NCAA game, the LPU Lady Pirates got their third win of the season by finishing off the EAC Lady Generals in three sets as well.

Lady Blazers trample over Lady Stags

Lady Pirates dominate Lady Generals

Any games scheduled today?

There are no local games today. However, Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics will play the Hitachi Rivale today at 2 pm Philippine time. Likewise, Marck Espejo and the Oita Miyashi Weisse Adler will battle against the Panasonic Panthers at 2 pm PH time as well. Dindin Santiago-Manabat and the Toray Arrows will face off with the Okayama Seagulls at 12 nn.

How can I watch these games?

You can watch these games via livestream. You can view the Ageo Medics-Hitachi Rivale match by clicking here and the Oita Miyoshi-Panasonic Panthers encounter by clicking here.

Top social media posts

The caption to Mae Tajima’s post reads: “It felt so good to be back home – back to where it all started. 💙

I’m very honored and grateful to be invited as the guest speaker for the opening of the intramurals, which is now called Sports Fiesta, in my alma mater. How time flies, who would’ve thought I’d be one? I got to share my experiences as a student-athlete and some key values and lessons that made me through it all with a happy, grateful and strong heart. Also, can I just say that my teachers back in high school didn’t seem to age at all. Seriously. I would really love to visit again, but with my batchmates next time around.

AdDU Grade School Batch 2007

AdDU High School Batch 2011″