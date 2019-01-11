Philippine Volleyball Today (January 11, 2019)

Rebecca Perry herself announced through her Instagram account that she will suit up for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the PSL Grand Prix 2019. But what’s more intriguing is her IG stories post which states that she already knows who the team’s second import will be. We’ll keep you posted once we get official word. To keep count, only Petron and F2 Logistics have officially announced who their reinforcements will be. Once again, the top teams are several steps forward.

Any games scheduled today?

There are NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball games scheduled today. In the first game, the Lyceum Lady Pirates (2-5) would like to end the eliminations on a positive note against the 0-8 EAC Lady Generals at 12 nn. At 2 pm, the 6-1 CSB Lady Blazers are gunning for their seventh straight win when they face a San Sebastian Lady Stags (4-3) squad that looks to improve its Final Four hopes. Both games will be played at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

How can I watch these games?

You can watch both games via livestream. You can view the LPU-EAC match by clicking here and the CSB-SSCR encounter by clicking here.

Aby Marano says in her caption: “7 years ago today 💚 January 10, 2012. My heart is full right now.”

“Flashback Friday to them days in the Philippines”, says Jeane Horton