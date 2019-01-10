Philippine Volleyball Today (January 10, 2019)

As devotees of the Black Nazarene flocked to the streets of Manila yesterday, we remain devoted in bringing the latest on Philippine volleyball as well. We’ve got a number of UAAP stories yesterday and started a tracker for PSL off-season transactions. Spike on!

Yesterday’s headlines

Joy Dacoron will soar one more year for Adamson

Women’s national team tryouts on January 24-25

How George Pascua discovered Lycha Ebon

Who will make it to the Lady Tamaraws final roster?

PSL Grand Prix 2019 off-season transactions tracker

Any games scheduled today?

There are NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball games scheduled today. In the first game, both the Mapua Lady Cardinals (1-6) and the Letran Lady Knights (1-6) will try to get their second win in the tournament when they clash at 11 am. Meanwhile, the Arellano Lady Chiefs (7-0) will look to inch closer to an elimination round sweep agains the Perpetual Lady Altas (4-2) at 1 pm.

How can I watch these games?

You can watch both games via livestream. You can view the Mapua-Letran match by clicking here and the Arellano-Perpetual encounter by clicking here.

