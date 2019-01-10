Philippine Volleyball Today (January 10, 2019)

Thursday, 10 Jan 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

As devotees of the Black Nazarene flocked to the streets of Manila yesterday, we remain devoted in bringing the latest on Philippine volleyball as well. We’ve got a number of UAAP stories yesterday and started a tracker for PSL off-season transactions. Spike on!

Yesterday’s headlines

Joy Dacoron will soar one more year for Adamson

Women’s national team tryouts on January 24-25

How George Pascua discovered Lycha Ebon

Who will make it to the Lady Tamaraws final roster?

PSL Grand Prix 2019 off-season transactions tracker

Any games scheduled today?

There are NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball games scheduled today. In the first game, both the Mapua Lady Cardinals (1-6) and the Letran Lady Knights (1-6) will try to get their second win in the tournament when they clash at 11 am. Meanwhile, the Arellano Lady Chiefs (7-0) will look to inch closer to an elimination round sweep agains the Perpetual Lady Altas (4-2) at 1 pm.

How can I watch these games?

You can watch both games via livestream. You can view the Mapua-Letran match by clicking here and the Arellano-Perpetual encounter by clicking here.

Top social media posts

