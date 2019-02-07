Philippine Volleyball Today (February 7, 2019)

The beauty of the UST Golden Tigresses vs. Alumnae Tigresses exhibition match last night is not the game itself. Rather, it’s the power of sports to galvanize a community to rally behind one cause. The impact is the same every time Manny Pacquiao takes the boxing ring or when Gilas Pilipinas represent in hoops. In one evening, the Santo Tomas community was able to reminisce the glorious past while galvanizing its support to the current team.

It would be a huge confidence booster for the Eya Laure, Milena Alessandrini, Dimdim Pacres, Cherry Ann Rondina, and the rest of the Golden Tigresses that those who have graced the walls, halls, and lawns of España, be it young or old, graduate or studying, athlete or not, have their back. Beyond the volleyball court, such is a perfect breath of fresh air for cooperation and unity in a time when division and partisanship dominate social media streams.

Latest headlines

Vote for Jaja, Dindin, and Marck for the V-League All-Star Game!

Men’s National Team tryouts set for February 9-10

UST Golden Tigresses defeated their alumnae counterparts

Are there any games today?

There are no scheduled games today

Top social media posts