Philippine Volleyball Today (February 5, 2019)

This is the first PVT for February 2019 and certainly won’t be the last. The first five four days of the month are packed with news and updates especially that UAAP Season 81 and PSL Grand Prix are starting in less than two weeks.

Latest headlines

Vote for Jaja, Dindin, and Marck for the V-League All-Star Game!

Is Alexine Cabanos suiting up for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers?

PSL Grand Prix 2019 full schedule, results, standings

Kat Tolentino is reaping the benefits of Coach Oliver Almadro’s system

Coach Roger Gorayeb has yet to meet imports for Smart Giga Hitters

Necole Ebuen, Joeber Almodiel named NCAA Season 94 volleyball MVPs

Rica Rivera is determined to make her last year for UST count

Dimdim Pacres cares more about in-game numbers rather than the one in her jersey

Nikolle Del Rio to replace Reyes as Generika Ayala Lifesavers import

Adamson Lady Falcons release final roster for UAAP Season 81

Top five moments during the PVL All Star Game 2019

Cignal HD Spikers tap Azerbaijan NT member Anastasiya Gurbanova

There’s no stopping MJ Phillips now in playing for the National Team

Are the Perpetual Lady Altas a team of destiny?

Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics complete season sweep of PFU Blue Cats

UP Lady Maroons releases official roster for UAAP Season 81

Perpetual Altas remain undefeated by defeating CSB Blazers in five sets

UST Tigresses versus UST Tigresses? It’s happening!

Lady Chiefs ready for the task at hand

What is the secret to the Junior Altas’ lasting success?

Top social media posts

The caption to Mylene Paat’s post reads: “Agyamanak kadakayo amin nga kailyak! Sobra nga ragsak ti nariknak nga nakadwa kayo. 💗 Sa lahat ng mga taga Bani, sa family and relatives ko, Sa aming pinakamamahal na Mayor Cothera Gwen Palafox-Yamamoto. Maraming Salamat! Kay Ma’am @_canddyy._ at ang kanyang kambal na nakipag communicate samin, at kay kuya @eddiemerck na napakasipag mag-asikaso at magpatawa kahit pagod! At sa mga nakilala kong mga bagong kaibigan 👌🏽 Maraming Salamat sa inyo! 😊 Happy Pakwan Festival 2019 Kakabsat! #pakwanfestival2019🍉🍉🍉”