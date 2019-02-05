Philippine Volleyball Today (February 5, 2019)

This is the first PVT for February 2019 and certainly won’t be the last. The first five four days of the month are packed with news and updates especially that UAAP Season 81 and PSL Grand Prix are starting in less than two weeks.
Latest headlines
Vote for Jaja, Dindin, and Marck for the V-League All-Star Game!
Is Alexine Cabanos suiting up for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers?
PSL Grand Prix 2019 full schedule, results, standings
Kat Tolentino is reaping the benefits of Coach Oliver Almadro’s system
Coach Roger Gorayeb has yet to meet imports for Smart Giga Hitters
Necole Ebuen, Joeber Almodiel named NCAA Season 94 volleyball MVPs
Rica Rivera is determined to make her last year for UST count
Dimdim Pacres cares more about in-game numbers rather than the one in her jersey
Nikolle Del Rio to replace Reyes as Generika Ayala Lifesavers import
Adamson Lady Falcons release final roster for UAAP Season 81
Top five moments during the PVL All Star Game 2019
Cignal HD Spikers tap Azerbaijan NT member Anastasiya Gurbanova
There’s no stopping MJ Phillips now in playing for the National Team
Are the Perpetual Lady Altas a team of destiny?
Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics complete season sweep of PFU Blue Cats
UP Lady Maroons releases official roster for UAAP Season 81
Perpetual Altas remain undefeated by defeating CSB Blazers in five sets
UST Tigresses versus UST Tigresses? It’s happening!
Lady Chiefs ready for the task at hand
What is the secret to the Junior Altas’ lasting success?
Top social media posts
The caption to Mylene Paat’s post reads: “Agyamanak kadakayo amin nga kailyak! Sobra nga ragsak ti nariknak nga nakadwa kayo. 💗 Sa lahat ng mga taga Bani, sa family and relatives ko, Sa aming pinakamamahal na Mayor Cothera Gwen Palafox-Yamamoto. Maraming Salamat! Kay Ma’am @_canddyy._ at ang kanyang kambal na nakipag communicate samin, at kay kuya @eddiemerck na napakasipag mag-asikaso at magpatawa kahit pagod! At sa mga nakilala kong mga bagong kaibigan 👌🏽 Maraming Salamat sa inyo! 😊 Happy Pakwan Festival 2019 Kakabsat! #pakwanfestival2019🍉🍉🍉”