Paneng Mercado gets engaged

As the saying goes “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” First it was Petron’s Denden Lazaro, now it is Petro Gazz’s Stephanie Mercado as she is now engaged to David De Koenigswarter, a pilot and an alumnus of De La Salle like Mercado. The sweet milestone happened last Tuesday morning (Manila time) near Lake Tahoe in California.

Her engagement was announced via instagram by Mercado herself with the caption “So this just happened at 10,000ft. I can now officially call you, my fiancé. I love you @david_dek ❤️”

The daughter of Lydia De Vega-Mercado, the open spiker was once part of the De La Salle Lady Spikers where she teamed up with Cha Cruz-Behag, Aby Maraño, and Michelle Gumabao and won the championship in UAAP seasons 71 and 73. She also played for different commercial squads like Meralco, Air Asia, F2 Logistics, and Cignal before joining Petro Gazz. She and the Angels finished fourth in the PVL Open Conference 2018.

We at Volleyverse congratulates and sends out our advanced best wishes to Paneng and David.