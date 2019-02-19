No Philippines in the 2019 AVC tournaments draw?

The Asian Volleyball Confederation had the draw for its 2019 competitions today at the Dusit Princess Srinakarin Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand. Unfortunately, the Philippines was not included in any of the draws.

A source from the AVC shared that there is a timeline for submitting intent to join their competitions. National governing bodies must fill up certain forms and submit them within the given period to formalize their participation in a certain tournament and thus, be included in the draw.

The late submission period for the 2019 tournaments ended in January. However, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Incorporated contacted them just about one week prior to the draw and has not submitted any entry even after the late submission.

With the draw completed, there is little to no chance that the Philippines can join these tournaments which could have been great preparation for the Southeast Asian Games that will be held in the Philippines later this year.

This also means that the men’s and women’s Under-23 squads that will be formed by the LVPI might not be able to compete in any sanctioned regional competition this year.

LVPI President Peter Cayco relayed via text message that they will issue a statement regarding the matter in due time.

Five indoor volleyball tournaments for AVC this year

The earliest competition in the AVC Calendar will be the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship that will be held on April 18-26 at Taipei, Chinese Taipei. Sixteen nations are grouped into four pools with the host nation joined by Australia, Kuwait, and Singapore in Pool A. Meanwhile, Pool B has Iran, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, and Indonesia while Group C includes Kazakhstan, Thailand, Qatar, and India. Pool D features Vietnam, Japan, Iraq, and Hong Kong China.

Next on the list will be the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship that will be held from April 27 to May 5 in Tianjin, China. Eleven teams are divided into two pools with hosts China grouped with Kazakhstan, Iran, Hong Kong China, and Chinese Taipei in Pool A. Thailand and Japan headline Pool which also has Vietnam, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, and Turkmenistan.

Third on the calendar will be Asian Women’s Under-23 Volleyball Championship on July 13-21 at Hanoi, Vietnam. The host country will be joined by New Zealand and Turkmenistan in Pool A while Thailand, Australia, Maldives, and North Korea are in Pool B. China, Chinese Taipei, India, and Iran are grouped in Pool C while Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Macau China, and Hong Kong China form Pool D. This tournament will not be a qualifier for the World Under-23 championships though for the FIVB will not the tournament this year.

Second to the last tournament in the 2019 AVC indoor volleyball calendar is the Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship that will be held in Seoul, South Korea on August 17-25. Fifteen teams are drawn into four pools with the host country joining Iran and Singapore in Pool A. Meanwhile, Pool B has defending champions Japan, Kazakhstan, Australia, and India. Pool C includes Thailand, Chinese Taipei, New Zealand and Hong Kong China.

Completing the cast are China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka in Pool D. The top eight teams excluding Japan will play in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for a chance to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Finally, the Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship 2019 will be played from September 13-21 in Tehran, Iran. While only sixteen nations will compete for the championship, the cast is not yet complete for the other zones have not yet finalized their representatives. Pool A includes the host nation, Australia, Qatar, and the runner-up of the AVC Central Zone competition between India, Sri Lanka, and Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, the champion of that zone will be placed in Pool C with Kazakhstan, China, and the runner-up of the Western Zone competition between Oman, Kuwait, and Iraq. The champon of the Western Zone will compete with Korea, Indonesia, and Pakistan while defending champions Japan, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, and Hong Kong China are part of Pool B. Just like in the women’s competition, the top eight teams excluding Japan will play in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers to gain a slot at the Tokyo Olympics.