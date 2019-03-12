Newbies Broadcasting Academy 2.0 workshop slated in April

The Newbies Broadcasting Academy of long-time sports broadcaster Noel Zarate and Troy Yaw are inviting those who dream to become the next James Velasquez, Denise Tan, or Apple David to attend the second offering of their workshop.

This three-day seminar aims to enhance the persona of those who contribute to the Philippine sports broadcasting community. Aside from gaining confidence in covering volleyball leagues such as the PSL, PVL, UAAP, and NCAA, this could be the gateway to calling other leagues such as the Philippine Basketball Association, Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, Philippines Premier League, mixed martial arts competitions, and e-sports tournaments.

The first edition of the Newbies Broadcasting Academy was held last November 2-4, 2018 wherein notable industry figures such as Sev Sarmenta, Magoo Marjon, Rizza Diaz, Chuck Araneta, Migs Bustos, Sid Ventura, and Direk Coy Yupangco imparted to the attendees valuable lessons stemming from their combined decades-long experience in sports media.

Notable names that graduated from the maiden batch and are now plying their craft in volleyball are Spikers’ Turf analyst Mosh Cruz and Philippine Superliga coliseum announcer Ysa Chong.

Why attend the Newbies Broadcasting Academy?

First, there’s not to many sports broadcasting workshops being offered in the Philippines. There are a lot of sports clinics especially during summer. In contrast, there is a scarcity of seminars for those who would like to learn how to cover the games save for this one and Bill Velasco’s upcoming sports broadcasting workshop in May.

Second, you can’t put a price tag on the lessons you will get from those who have already enjoyed success. You can read up on anchoring a sports coverage or learn straight from Magoo Marjon or Sev Sarmenta’s treasure trove of lessons and anecdotes.

Third, you get to spend three days with individuals who share the same aspirations. You gain a new set of friends and possible colleagues who will inspire and support you throughout your journey as a sports media practitioner.

Batch Two of the Newbies Broadcasting Academy will be held on April 5-7, 2019 at the Development Academy of the Philippines along San Miguel Avenue in Ortigas, Pasig City. The workshop fee is Php 8,000 inclusive of food and drinks. Zarate will still be the workshop master and experts will once again swing by to share their knowledge in television broadcasting and directing, print media, online writing, and more.

For inquiries, you may contact 09176366011 or visit their Facebook page by clicking here.