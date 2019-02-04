Necole Ebuen, Joeber Almodiel named NCAA Season 94 volleyball MVPs

With the NCAA Season 94 volleyball tournaments coming to a close, Necole Ebuen of the Arellano Lady Chiefs and Joebert Almodiel of the Perpetual Altas were hailed as Most Valuable Players of the women’s and men’s competition, respectively.

The graduating Lady Chief from the Letran Lady Knights training team was also hailed as Season 94’s Best Opposite Spiker. Meanwhile, Cindy Imbo of the Perpetual Lady Altas and Cesca Racraquin of the San Beda Lady Red Spikers are hailed as 1st and 2nd Best Outside Spiker, respectively. 1st Best Middle Blocker honors go to Rachel Anne Austero of the CSB Lady Blazers while Bien Elaine Juanillo of the LPU Lady Pirates was named 2nd Best Middle Blocker.

SBU’s Lynne Matias won the Best Setter and the Rookie of the Year awards while Daryl Racraquin is hailed as Best Libero for the season.

Over to the men’s side, Almodiel was also named 1st Best Outside Spiker while the EAC Generals’ Joshua Mina is named as 2nd Best in the position. Another Perpetual Altas player getting individual distinction is Ronniel Rosales for 1st Best Middle Blocker honors. Meanwhile, the CSB Blazers have the most number of individual awardees with three: Ruvince Abrot (Rookie of the Year), Francis Basilan (2nd Best Middle Blocker), and Kevin Magsino (Best Setter).

Best Opposite Spiker Jesrael Liberato of the Arellano Chiefs and Best Libero Earl Joshua Magadan of EAC round up the awardees for NCAA Season 94 men’s volleyball.

In the boys’ volleyball competition, Christian Wilsan Dela Cruz of the Letran Squires was named Most Valuable Player and 1st Best Outside Spiker. John Paolo Lorenzo, another Squire, is hailed as Best Opposite Spiker. San Beda also has two awardees: Lance Andrei De Castro (Best Libero) and Eljie Jaballa (Rookie of the Year). Sean Michael Escallar and Yoj Ylrev Pabito of Lyceum are the competition’s Best Setter and 1st Best Middle Blocker, respectively.

Completing the awardees in the juniors division are Perpetual’s Kirth Patrick Rosos (2nd Best Middle Blocker) and Noel Michael Kampton (2nd Best Outside Spiker).