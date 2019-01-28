Who are the top contenders for Season 94 MVP?

As the grueling NCAA women’s volleyball Season 94 is now on the home stretch, we look at the players who have excelled among the rest based on their statistics and performances. Thus, here are the top players of the whole tournament and are possibly the strongest candidates for Most Valuable Player.

Honorable Mention: Klarisa Abriam (CSB), Nieza Viray (SBU), Marites Pablo (CSB)

5. Regine Arocha (Arellano Lady Chiefs)

When we talk about the Lady Chiefs, we cannot miss Regine Arocha. Now on her fourth playing year, she started her career with Arellano as a service specialist before becoming one of the top guns for Coach Obet Javier. She has breached double figures in scoring except for one game. Likewise, her veteran leadership and composure makes her a good complement to last year’s Rookie of the Year Necole Ebuen. Last year’s Finals MVP will definitely want a repeat performance whether they go up against the CSB Lady Blazers or the Perpetual Lady Altas.

4. Cindy Imbo (Perpetual Lady Altas)

Where Cindy Imbo goes, so too do the Lady Altas. Performing at a high rate, the graduating spiker from Dumaguete has been superb for the Michael Carño-mentored squad by getting a total of 145 points, 121 on kills and 24 on aces. Her never-say-die attitude fuels the charge for the Lady Altas and that’s why she they are still in contention for a spot in the Finals. Playing in the big stage, and possibly winning it all, would be a fitting end to her NCAA women’s volleyball career.

3. Rachel Austero (CSB Lady Blazers)

While Rachel Austero keeps her game simple, she has been a major factor to the Lady Blazers’ rise to the top. In her final season with CSB, the middle blocker garnered 125 total points from 82 attacks, 31 blocks, and 12 aces. Her stabilizing presence on the net has been a bright spot all season long for Coach Jerry Yee. She too would want to end her collegiate career on a winning note, giving back the title that the Lady Blazers last won in Season 91.

2. Necole Ebuen (Arellano Lady Chiefs)

Last year’s Rookie of the Year is still not yet done when it comes to getting awards. Ebuen is a strong candidate for Season MVP on her final playing year as her numbers significantly jumped. She has a total of 145 points on 119 attacks and 18 blocks. If she can add to those figures and if Arellano wins its third straight championship, her case for the highest individual award gets stronger.

She has been the face of the Lady Red Spikers and her performance all season long is a major factor to their 8-1 finish in the eliminations. Aside from ther 140 total points, her leadership and dependability on floor defense makes her the strongest contender for Most Valuable Player. Though they have been eliminated by the Lady Chiefs this season, Racraquin is deserving of this honor.