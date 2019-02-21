Viray twins ready to defend the NCAA beach volleyball crown

With the NCAA Beach Volleyball season about to start, the defending women’s champions San Beda Lady Red Spikers are ready to defend the crown at all costs.

Composed of beach volleyball standouts Iza and Ella Viray with Tricia Paras, the team is focused to retain the title this year.

“Double time kami palagi sa training. Kung last year work hard ngayon work harder kasi may pinapangalagaan na kami eh. We are the defending champs so dapat mas mapatunayan namin sa kanila yun,” said the 20-year old Ella Viray.

For the younger Viray, they will take their title defense step by step. “Always one game at a time lang. We all know naman na lahat ng team nag tatraining. So for us, lahat naman mahirap kalaban, lahat naman threat and kailangan every game is a championship game.”

For the Iza Viray, the NCAA indoor women’s volleyball top scorer, she is aware that no team should be taken lightly. “I would say all of the team are competitive naman but siyempre we are the defending champions eh so kailangan mas double yung preparation namin to defend our crown. We all know naman na lahat ng teams sobrang nagpapakahirap sa training giving their 100%.”

When asked about their advantage against their competitors. “As a team siyempre, first of all we are twins so gamay na namin yung isa’t isa. And masasabi namin di lang chemistry meron samin baka physics pa siguro,” laugingly answered by the younger Viray, which is five minutes younger than Iza.

“Siyempre we are the defending champions, kailangan namin i-defend kung ano talaga kami. Yung puso talaga ng champion ang mapapakita talaga namin and that’s our strongest asset,” she continued with emphasis.

The NCAA Season 94 beach volleyball tournament is slated on February 22 at the Sands SM By the Bay within the SM Mall of Asia Complex.