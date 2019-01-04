Red Lionesses dominate Lady Knights

The San Beda Red Lionesses made quick work of the Letran Lady Knights to move in solo second for the NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball tournament.

SBU dominated their way from a 13-13 tie in the first set. A pair of service aces by Cesca Racraquin stretched the lead to six, 22-16. A powerful spike from Nieza Viray ended the set for San Beda, 25-18.

The Red Lionesses maintained its momentum early in the second set by mounting a 5-1 lead. But the Lady Knights fought back to trim the lead to one, 9-8. The squad of coach Nemesio Gavino made sure that the set will be out of Letran’s reach with a 7-0 run to stretch their advantage to 16-8. The deficit went as high as eight points, 18-10, and another spike from Viray closed the second frame for San Beda, 25-14.

It was all San Beda in the closing set as they raced to a 7-3 lead before staging a 6-1 run to make the tally 13-4. The set and the match ended at 25-13, giving San Beda its sixth win in seven matches. The Letran Lady Knights fall to 1-6.