Lady Altas edge Lady Stags to clinch Final Four spot

Creating separation. That’s the underlying theme of the Perpetual Help Lady Altas’ victory over the San Sebastian Lady Stags in their NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball preliminary round match-up at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The first two sets were no-contests for the squad of Coach Michael Carino. The Lady Altas stormed to a 7-1 lead early in the first set and never looked back. The lead grew as big as seven, 16-9, as the team of Coach Roger Gorayeb cannot trim the lead lower than three points. Set one ended at 25-19 with a kill block by the Lady Altas.

Set number two is a nightmare for the Lady Stags as Perpetual mounted a 10-1 run from a 2-2 dead lock. The set was out of reach from that moment as the Lady Altas took a second-straight set at 25-8 courtesy of a service ace.

However, the Lady Stags flipped the script in the third set to post a 6-1 lead that proved to be insurmountable. San Sebastian’s lead was at its largest at 13-5 when Perpetual made four unanswered points to chop the deficit in half. The ladies in gold responded though with two quick points to stretch their advantage at 15-9.

The Lady Altas cashed in on another 3-0 run but the Lady Stags replied with a 4-0 run of their own to have a 19-12 cushion. San Sebastian claimed the third set at 25-18 courtesy of a cross-court spike by Nikka Marielle Dalisay.

Perpetual killed any momentum that the Lady Stags built from the third set as they pad a 9-8 edge to an 18-11 margin in the fourth set. A four touches error on the Lady Stags’ Mary Rhose Dapol brought the Lady Altas to match point and another kill block ended the set at 25-17.

The Lady Altas improve to 5-3 with one more game left in the eliminations. Regardless of what happens in their game against the JRU Lady Bombers, the Perpetual Lady Altas will be moving on to the Final Four despite the format. On the other hand, the loss capped the Lady Stags’ NCAA Season 94 run with a four-game losing streak after starting the tournament at 4-1. They have not won any of their matches in 2019.