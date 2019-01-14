Watch LIVE! Perpetual Lady Altas vs. San Sebastian Lady Stags

Monday, 14 Jan 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Ralph Estrella, Volleyball PH

In a game with major implications, both the Perpetual Lady Altas and the San Sebastian Lady Stags are fighting for the last playoff spot regardless of what the Final Four format will be. A win by the Roger Gorayeb-coached squad will give them their first victory in 2019 and breaks their three-game losing skid. If they finish at 5-4, all they can do is wait for the Lady Altas to lose in their final preliminary round match against the JRU Lady Bombers.

On the other hand, a win by the Lady Altas will eliminate the Lady Stags from playoff contention and give them the fourth playoff spot despite a potential tie with the Lady Bombers.

Will Perpetual edge San Sebastian? Or will the Lady Stags keep their play-off hopes alive? Watch this game via livestream below. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City starts at 12 nn.

Related

NCAA Women's Volleyball

Lady Blazers dominate Lady Cardinals to clinch playoff second seed
NCAA Women's Volleyball

Lady Altas edge Lady Stags to clinch Final Four spot
NCAA Women's Volleyball

Watch LIVE! CSB Lady Blazers vs. Mapua Lady Cardinals

Popular

Philippines

Legendary coach Ernesto “Nes” Pamilar passes away
UAAP Women's Volleyball

The NU Lady Bulldogs will field this many players for Season 81
Philippines

Reactions on Coach Nes Pamilar’s passing

Latest

Philippines

Philippine Volleyball Today (January 14, 2019)
PSL Grand Prix

Former Cuban National Team member Lisbet Arredondo Reyes to reinforce Generika Ayala Lifesavers
NCAA Women's Volleyball

What is the Arellano Lady Chiefs’ secret to long-term success?