Watch LIVE! Perpetual Lady Altas vs. San Sebastian Lady Stags

In a game with major implications, both the Perpetual Lady Altas and the San Sebastian Lady Stags are fighting for the last playoff spot regardless of what the Final Four format will be. A win by the Roger Gorayeb-coached squad will give them their first victory in 2019 and breaks their three-game losing skid. If they finish at 5-4, all they can do is wait for the Lady Altas to lose in their final preliminary round match against the JRU Lady Bombers.

On the other hand, a win by the Lady Altas will eliminate the Lady Stags from playoff contention and give them the fourth playoff spot despite a potential tie with the Lady Bombers.

Will Perpetual edge San Sebastian? Or will the Lady Stags keep their play-off hopes alive? Watch this game via livestream below. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City starts at 12 nn.