Lady Altas enter Final Four by defusing Lady Bombers

The NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball Final Four cast is complete with the Perpetual Lady Altas defeating the JRU Lady Bombers in four sets during their elimination round match Thursday afternoon at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Lady Altas never gave the Lady Bombers a chance in the first set. A 4-2 edge blew up to an 8-3 advantage. Perpetual’s lead breached double-digits at 15-5 and it grew to its largest at 12 points, 19-7, with a kill block by Charina Scott. Set one ended at 25-13 for Perpetual with a successful attack by Jhona Rosal off a combination play. The Michael Carino-coached squad banked on their 10-6 advantage in attacks and 5-1 lead in service aces to take the opening frame.

JRU had a quick start in the second set, racing to a 4-1 lead. However, the Lady Altas caught on and tied the tally at seven. The count was at 9-9 when the Lady Bombers unleashed a 6-1 run to open up a 15-10 edge. Perpetual forced another deadlock at 15 and both teams exchanged points until the tally was at 18 apiece. From there, the squad of Coach Mia Tioseco mounted a 6-1 run to close the set to their favor, 25-19. Consecutive aces by Karen Montojo gave points 23 and 24 for the Lady Bombers.

The third set was tightly contested until an 11-11 count. Then, Perpetual’s net defense ignited a 6-1 scoring run and never looked back. JRU came to within two, 22-20, courtesy of a Dolly Versoza spike. But the Lady Altas took three of the last four points to take set number three at 25-21. A kill block by Perpetual was a fitting end to move one set away from a Final Four bid.

Perpetual was keen on ending the game in set four with a 5-1 lead. The Lady Bombers made one last push though to even the tally at eight. But the Lady Altas responded with a 10-2 run to put the game out of reach. A Cindy Imbo spike that found the corner of Zone 1 brough UPHSD to match point and an off-target attack by Montojo ended the set and the match for the Lady Altas, 25-14.

The Perpetual Lady Altas ended the elimination round at 6-3 and will face the top-seed CSB Lady Blazers when the NCAA Season 94 Final Four starts on January 22. This is the Lady Altas’ second consecutive Final Four berth. On the other hand, the JRU Lady Bombers did finish their campaign with a 5-4 winning record but are out of playoff contention.