Tubiera, Molina weigh in on Arellano-San Beda Season 94 Final Four match-up

NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball Final Four action starts tomorrow, January 22, at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan. In one match-up, the hopes of an automatic finals bid by the second-seed Arellano Lady Chiefs were thwarted by the third-seed San Beda Lady Red Spikers. However, the Obet Javier-coached squad will still have twice-to-beat advantage in their semifinal showdown. We asked one former player from each school to give their take regarding this face-off.

Repeat or revenge?

Instead of waiting for a finals opponent, the Lady Chiefs will face San Beda for at least one more game after the ladies in red won their preliminary round encounter in five sets. Despite the bitter loss, Arellano assistant coach Michael Santos shared one important realization. “Hindi bale na matalo sa una, wag lang huli,” he said.

The Lady Chiefs’ recent loss thickens the plot against their rivals. They now have a score to settle against the team that cost them an eliminations sweep. Meanwhile, San Beda wants to avenge last year’s championship loss. Those narratives makes this an interesting pairing to watch.

Former players weigh in

For former Lady Red Spiker and current Petron Blaze Spiker Ces Molina, the time for San Beda has come. “Well sabi nga nila pana-panahon lang yan and finally dumating na din ang time ng San Beda para magshine. Ang SBU ngayon, full of talent kaya hoping kaming lahat na nasa Bedan community na makabalik sila ulit sa finals.” Molina, together with current Cignal HD Spikers open hitter Janine Marciano, were the primary weapons of the Lady Red Spikers from seasons 86 to 89. However, they were not able to enter the Final Four during their stint at Mendiola. “All I can say is they are doing a good job. Nandun kasi talaga ang quality of gameplay nila kaya kudos to the girls.”

As for the Lady Chiefs, former opposite spiker Menchie Tubiera persistence is the advantage of the current Lady Chiefs from theirs. “Actually walang pinagkaiba ang team noon sa team ngayon dahil parehas determinado, determinadong manalo. Sobrang pinaghahandaan ang ensayo at laro, pero ang lamang ng Arellano ngayon ay mas pursigido sila. Gustong gusto nilang ipakita sa Arellano community, mga boss, at mga coaches na ginagawa nila araw araw sa ensayo para patunayan sa lahat na palaban sila at hindi basta basta sumusuko.”

Tubiera, who was part of the first NCAA Title for the Legarda-based school together with CJ Rosario, Danna Henson and Shirley Salamagos, remebered one thing that was said by the current Lady Chiefs, “Naalala ko ang sinabi nila na ipagpapatuloy nila ang naiwan ng mga ate nila na naguwi ng tropeyo sa Arellano at masaya ako dahil tinutuloy nila ang pangako nila na yun.”

Words of advice

As for their advice to their younger sisters, Molina stated that they have to maintain their drive and everything will eventually pay off. “Dapat magstay driven sila. Always remember na kung ano ang itinanim, sya rin ang aanihin. Maintain the hardwork and dedication kasi ang pagiging athlete ay hindi luxury kung hindi privilage kaya commit ang sarili na magstrive to be better.”

While for Tubiera, listening to their coaches is key. “Dapat lagi silang makikinig kay Coach Obet (Javier) at sa lahat ng coaches na nagtuturo at naggagabay sa kanila dahil hindi naman nila magagawa lahat ng bagay hanggang walang nagtuturo at gumagabay sa kanila. Laban lang dahil hindi lang pangalan nila ang dala nila kung hindi pangalan ng school. Ito ay para sa pamilya nila at sa mga pangarap nila.”

On paper, there is no clear-cut winner for this match-up as San Beda are bannered by Nieza and Ella Viray, Satti Espiritu, and Daryl Racraquin. Meanwhile, the Lady Chiefs are led by Rhea Ramirez, Nicole Ebuen, and Alliah Daisog. The Cesca Racraquin-Regine Arocha scoring duel will be a captivating one as well.

The Lady Red Spikers have proven that they can defeat the Lady Chiefs. Can they do it again to force rubber match? Or will Arellano get its payback and head to the Finals of NCAA Season 94? Watch this game tomorrow, January 22, at 2 pm live via ABS-CBN S & A or via livestream. You can also watch the game in person at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.