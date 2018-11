NCAA Season 94 elimination round match schedule

The NCAA has ushered in another season of exciting college volleyball as nine other schools will try to prevent the Arellano University Lady Chiefs to score a three-peat under Coach Obet Javier. The San Beda Red Lionesses and the San Sebastian Lady Stags, runners-up of the two previous finals series, will be AU’s fiercest competitors. Meanwhile, last season’s semifinalists Perpetual Lady Altas and JRU Lady Bombers will definitely bring the heat against the two-time defending champions.

The CSB Lady Blazers, NCAA senior women’s volleyball champions prior to Arellano, are up to the task while the Letran Lady Knights cannot be taken lightly. Rounding up the list of competitors are the Mapua Lady Cardinals, Lyceum Lady Pirates, and the EAC Lady Generals.

Here is the full schedule of games for the women’s volleyball tournament of NCAA Season 94.

NCAA Season 94 Women’s Volleyball Match Schedule

All times are UTC+8 (Philippines time). All games will be held at the San Juan Arena.

Elimination Round Fixtures

23 November 2018

12:00 – Arellano Lady Chiefs vs. JRU Lady Bombers

14:00 – Perpetual Lady Atlas vs. San Beda Red Lionesses

26 November 2018

12:00 – Mapua Lady Cardinals vs. San Beda Red Lionesses

14:00 – CSB Lady Blazers vs. Arellano Lady Chiefs

29 November 2018

12:00 – EAC Lady Generals vs. Perpetual Lady Atlas

14:00 – Lyceum Lady Pirates vs. JRU Lady Bombers

30 November 2018

12:00 – Mapua Lady Cardinals vs. San Sebastian Lady Stags

14:00 – Letran Lady Knights vs. CSB Lady Blazers

03 December 2018

12:00 – San Beda Red Lionesses vs. Lyceum Lady Pirates

14:00 – Arellano Lady Chiefs vs. Mapua Lady Cardinals

04 December 2018

12:00 – Perpetual Lady Atlas vs. CSB Lady Blazers

14:00 – JRU Lady Bombers vs. Letran Lady Knights

06 December 2018

12:00 – EAC Lady Generals vs. San Beda Red Lionesses

14:00 – San Sebastian Lady Stags vs. Arellano Lady Chiefs

10 December 2018

12:00 – Lyceum Lady Pirates vs. Perpetual Lady Atlas

14:00 – JRU Lady Bombers vs. Mapua Lady Cardinals

11 December 2018

12:00 – San Sebastian Lady Stags vs. Letran Lady Knights

14:00 – CSB Lady Blazers vs. EAC Lady Generals

13 December 2018

12:00 – San Beda Red Lionesses vs. JRU Lady Bombers

14:00 – Arellano Lady Chiefs vs. Lyceum Lady Pirates

14 December 2018

12:00 – EAC Lady Generals vs. San Sebastian Lady Stags

14:00 – Letran Lady Knights vs. Perpetual Lady Atlas

17 December 2018

12:00 – San Beda Red Lionesses vs. CSB Lady Blazers

14:00 – Lyceum Lady Pirates vs. Mapua Lady Cardinals

18 December 2018

12:00 – Letran Lady Knights vs. Arellano Lady Chiefs

14:00 – JRU Lady Bombers vs. EAC Lady Generals

03 January 2019

12:00 – JRU Lady Bombers vs. San Sebastian Lady Stags

14:00 – Mapua Lady Cardinals vs. EAC Lady Generals

04 January 2019

14:00 – San Beda Red Lionesses vs. Letran Lady Knights

07 January 2019

12:00 – Arellano Lady Chiefs vs. EAC Lady Generals

14:00 – Perpetual Lady Atlas vs. Mapua Lady Cardinals

08 January 2019

12:00 – CSB Lady Blazers vs. JRU Lady Bombers

14:00 – San Sebastian Lady Stags vs. San Beda Red Lionesses

10 January 2019

12:00 – Mapua Lady Cardinals vs. Letran Lady Knights

14:00 – Perpetual Lady Atlas vs. Arellano Lady Chiefs

11 January 2019

12:00 – EAC Lady Generals vs. Lyceum Lady Pirates

14:00 – CSB Lady Blazers vs. San Sebastian Lady Stags

14 January 2019

12:00 – San Sebastian Lady Stags vs. Perpetual Lady Atlas

14:00 – CSB Lady Blazers vs. Mapua Lady Cardinals

15 January 2019

16:00 – San Beda Red Lionesses vs. Arellano Lady Chiefs

17 January 2019

12:00 – JRU Lady Bombers vs. Perpetual Lady Atlas

14:00 – Lyceum Lady Pirates vs. Letran Lady Knights