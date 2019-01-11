Lady Pirates dominate Lady Generals

The EAC Lady Generals were comfortably ahead in the third set of their NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball match against the LPU Lady Pirates, 24-18. But the squad of Coach Emil Lontoc surged on a 6-0 run led by Mikaela Wanta and Rocelyn Hongria to extend the set. The Lady Pirates eventually took the set and the match, 27-25, after an off-target attack from EAC.

Lyceum dominated the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-16. The Lady Generals forged a 7-7 tie in the second set but the Lady Pirates pulled away with the help of EAC’s nine unforced errors. LPU won its third game in eight matches and will look to close out their campaign on a winning note against the Letran Lady Knights on January 17 at 2 pm. Meanwhile, the Lady Generals ended their season at 0-9 while winning only one of 28 total sets played.