Lady Knights edge Lady Cardinals

The Letran Lady Knights edged the Mapua Lady Cardinals in a thrilling five-setter at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City. CSJL improves to 2-6 while Mapua drops to 1-7. Both teams still have a game remaining in their NCAA Season 94 volleyball campaign.

See-saw battle in sets one to four

The Lady Cardinals built a 5-1 lead early in the first set but the Lady Knights earned three straight points to trim the lead to one. However, Mapua answered to quick points of their own and never relinquished the lead. Letran went to as close as two points, 10-8, but the ladies in yellow kept on gathering points. A miscommunication by Letran ended the set at 25-14 which also matches Mapua’s biggest lead in the set.

Mapua raced to a 14-7 margin in the second set but the Lady Knights staged an 8-2 run to chop the deficit to one, 16-15. However, the Lady Cardinals were able to open a three-point edge, 23-20, before Letran produced four unanswered points to take the lead at set point, 24-23. Angeline Mangundayao connected on a quick attack from the middle to extend the set. A drop ball from Kathleen Dela Cruz and another quick middle strike gave the second set to the Lady Knights, 26-24.

Letran jumped to a 15-10 lead in the third set before the Lady Cardinals staged a 7-1 run to claim the lead at 17-16. The set was hotly contested until off-target spikes from Dela Cruz and Miracle Mendoza brought Mapua to within set point, 24-20. The Lady Knights responded with three straight points before an out-of-bounds attack by Ella Larioque closed the third set at 25-23 for Mapua.

It was all Lady Knights from a 7-7 deadlock in the fourth set. They had a lead as high as 14-8 but Mapua came to within three, 16-13. Letran tied the tally at two sets apiece by claiming the fourth set with its biggest lead, 25-17. Mapua’s nine unforced errors in the set helped Letran bring the match to a fifth set.

Lady Knights conquer the fifth set

The Lady Cardinals built a 4-1 edge in the fifth set but Letran caught up at 5-4. Mapua responded with a 5-2 run to establish a 10-6 advantage. However, consecutive spiking errors by Jonina Fernandez and Kate Obenita slashed the lead in half. The Lady Knights scored four unanswered points, capped off by a Mendoza spike, turned a 12-9 disadvantage to take a one point lead, 13-12.

Larioque atones an error that tied the game at 13 to bring Letran to match point. The Lady Knights took the set and the match at 15-13 courtesy of a Lorraine Barias attack that sailed out.