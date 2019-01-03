Lady Cardinals soar to first victory in three years

Not only did the Mapua Lady Cardinals score their first win in the NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball tournament. Rather, their latest victory over the EAC Lady Generals is their first scratch in the triumph column in almost three years.

The competition was fierce early in the first set with Mapua having a 13-12 advantage. From there, the Lady Cardinals clawed to a 12-2 run to take the opening chapter at 25-14. Aside from a 16-10 edge in combined attacks, blocks, and aces, the Lady Generals committed nine errors as compared to Mapua’s four.

The succeeding set looked to follow the same script of the first as the Lady Cardinals flew to a 16-10 lead. But the Lady Generals marched to the tune of a 9-2 run to capture the lead at 19-18. However, the Lady Cardinals tied the set at 22 with a quick attack from the middle courtesy of Jan Andrea Morano. A service error from Hanna Alvarado gave EAC a one-point lead. The Lady Cardinals responded by scoring three straight points including a set-winning service ace from Morano to close the second frame at 25-23.

EAC looked good initially in the third set by mounting a 9-5 lead. But it was all Mapua since as the Lady Generals added only five points. The Lady Cardinals embarked on a 9-0 blast to gain the favor at 14-9 and never looked back. Service aces from Jonina Fernandez and Morano made the tally 16-11 and 20-13 for Mapua, respectively. Then, the Lady Cardinals hugged each other on their side of the court after an off-target attack from Jaylene Lumbo ended the set and the match to their favor, 25-14.

Prior to this victory, the Mapua women’s volleyball team went on a 23-game losing skid that spanned for three seasons. The infamous streak started after they defeated the Letran Lady Knights in a grueling five set match to end their NCAA Season 91 campaign.