Lady Bombers diffuse Lady Stags

The JRU Lady Bombers are starting 2019 on a good note as they defeated the San Sebastian Lady Stags in their NCAA Season 94 encounter at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

JRU and SSC-R locked horns in the first set until an 18-18 tie. From there, the Lady Bombers unleashed a 7-0 run led by Karen Montojo and Dolly Versoza to pull away. Two consecutive spiking errors from the Lady Stags’ Shannel Shane Requierme gave the opening set to the squad of Coach Mia Tioseco, 25-18. The Lady Bombers dominated in attack points during the opening frame, 15-8.

The second set was also tightly-contested until a 6-6 deadlock. But the Lady Bombers scored three straight points and never looked back. Their lead stretched to as much as six points, 16-10, as the Lady Stags mounted futile opposition. JRU eventually took the second set, 25-20, with the help of San Sebastian’s 11 unforced errors.

The Lady Bombers pounded the Lady Stags with ferocious attacks from a 3-3 scoreline in the third set. The momentum was clearly on the side of the Kalentong-based volleybelles as they padded the lead to as much as nine points, 18-9. However, the team of Coach Roger Gorayeb mounted a 5-1 run to trim the deficit to five, 19-14. JRU regained composure after a timeout and moved to within set point, 24-17.

But the Lady Stags just won’t give up as they went on a furious 6-0 run capped by a Bea Sison service ace to force an extended set. JRU eventually closed the match with two consecutive spikes from Versoza and Renesa Melgar to take the set and the straight-sets victory at 26-24.

Versoza led the Lady Bombers with 17 points while Montojo added 13. They now improve to 4-3 while San Sebastian suffers its second loss in six games. Iriis Olivia Oliveros paced the Lady Stags with 10 markers.