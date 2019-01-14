Lady Blazers dominate Lady Cardinals to clinch playoff second seed

There is nothing wrong that the CSB Lady Blazers can do during their victory over the Mapua Lady Cardinals in their NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball match-up at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The players of Coach Jerry Yee ignited a 7-4 advantage early in the first set but the Lady Cardinals narrowed the deficit to one, 8-7. The Lady Blazers responded with four unanswered points and never looked back. CSB had their largest lead at ten points, 19-9, and took the set at 25-16 with a kill block.

Set number two was worst for the Lady Cardinals. The Lady Blazers did not give them any chance to contend for the set by establishing a 19-2 rout via a strong service game and a stellar performance by Rachel Ann Austero. Mapua scored three straight points after but the lead was just too big to overcome. The second set also went CSB’s way, 25-11.

The third set followed the same script as the Lady Blazers established a 16-8 edge. However, the Lady Cardinals came back to within two, 21-19. Austero made two consecutive points after to double their lead at 23-19. Another Austero quick attack brought the Lady Blazers to match point but a Felicia Cui service error added another point for the Lady Cardinals. Arianne Dagul ended set three and the match at 25-21 with a successful attack.

With this victory, the CSB Lady Blazers clinched their eighth straight victory after losing a five-setter to the undefeated Arellano Lady Chiefs. Furthermore, this solidifies their position as the second seed coming into the NCAA Season 94 playoffs. That could be a crucial placement because it can afford them a longer period of rest if the Lady Chiefs can run the table to initiate a stepladder Final Four.

On the other hand, the Lady Cardinals finished the season at 1-8 with their single triumph being their first in three years. The Lady Blazers competed in this match without their leading scorer Klarisa Abriam.