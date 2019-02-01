Lady Chiefs ready for the task at hand

The Arellano Lady Chiefs are gearing for war by forming a perfect battle plan for their best-of-three finals series against the streaking Perpetual Lady Altas.

“Ngayong alam na namin kung sino yung kalaban namin, syempre mas aaralin na namin yung laro nila. For sure mag-focus kami sa blockings and service receive.” said last year’s Finals Most Valuable Player Regine Arocha.

The Obet Javier-coached squad will not rest in their laurels versus a highly confident Lady Altas that defeated the top-seed CSB Lady Blazers in a gritty five-setter to enter the NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball Finals.

Gunning for their third-straight championship, the Lady Chiefs are still preparing as if they were the underdogs. “Personally, pinapalakas ko ung shoulders ko through weights. Kailangan mas palakasin ko pa po ung palo kasi hindi pa po ako kuntento sa performance ko. Mas kailangan ibuhos ko, namin talaga lahat lalo na at finals at last playing year ko na ngayon.” last year’s Rookie of the Year Necole Ebuen said.

While both Arocha and Ebuen are amazed with Lady Altas scoring machine Cindy Imbo who scored a season-high 32 points against CSB, they now have to contain her if they are to win a third-straight title. “Like what I’ve said on my tweet, “You’re such an idol, Imbo.” Namangha ako sa nilaro nya. Pero syempre ngayong kami ang maghaharap sa finals, gagawin namin lahat para pigilan sya together with her teammates,” Arocha said.

“Kay Imbo, nakakabilib talaga yung performance na ipinamalas nya kaya kailangan paghandaan ung blockings namin at depensa namin at siguro sa mga trainings namin magsasabi pa si Coach Obet (Javier) kung ano pa po dapat namin gawin,” Ebuen added.

It remains to be seen whether Arocha, Ebuen, and the rest of the Lady Chiefs can execute what they’ve prepared for in game. The Lady Altas are a formidable opponent that has proven that seeding is just a number. As most of the noise is about the Michael Carino-coached squad, the volleybelles of Arellano are silently getting ready to let their performance speak for itself.