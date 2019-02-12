Season 94 Finals Game 3: Analysts weigh in on who will take the crown

The NCAA Season 94 Women’s Volleyball Finals will crown a champion today and it’s certain that the game will be nothing less of a dog fight between the two-time defending champion Arellano University Lady Chiefs against the Perpetual Lady Altas.

On this light, Volleyverse has asked the expert opinion of former NCAA players, coaches, and media personalities regarding this game. The panel includes:

– Former CSB Lady Blazer and Season 90 champion Jannine Navarro

– Former Lyceum Lady Pirate open hitter Cherilyn Sindayen

– Former Perpetual Help Lady Altas and Season 87 champion Jheck Dionela

– Former San Sebastian Lady Stags and Season 92 MVP Grethcel Soltones

– ABS-CBN Sports and Action Anchor Martin Antonio

– Letran Squires head coach Brian Esquibel

1. Sino sa palagay mo ang may advantage sa finals series na eto?

Navarro: “Arellano since they won the previous game. But we cannot say because the ball is round, and we all know Perpetual has Macky Cariño, and I know how he prepares his army especially sa important battles.”

Sindayen: “Both of the coaches may mga character na di nagpapatalo so ngayon 1-1 magkakadepende nalang yan sa hype and kung sino ang mas focused, sino ang mas walang doubt sa game, sino ang mas confident. Yung laro nila dikdikan palagi eh. Advantage ng Perpetual maturity, advantage ng Arellano yung pag nadominate ka na nila malamang sa malamang hanggang dulo na.”

Dionela: “I’d say Perpetual pero ang Game 3 is anybody’s game. One win a piece sila. The Lady Altas has come a long way just to back down on the other hand, Arellano is last year’s champion no wonder gusto nila ipanalo ang Game 2, pride padin. But who knows, I believe the team who wants it the most has the advantage, let’s wait and see.”

Soltones: “For me, yung Arellano has been defending the crown for the past 2 years so a heart of a champion, hindi magpapatalo yan basta basta pero ang Perpetual hindi rin magpapatalo basta basta kasi nandyan yung ano hunger nila na makuha yung korona, so kung titingnan mo lamang ang Arellano sa pagkakaroon ng puso ng isang kampeon.”

Antonio: “For me, it’s Arellano University because of four things that they have an advantage. Size, Experience, Materials and its a date with destiny.”

Esquibel: “For Game 3 may edge pa din ang Arellano because of the Championship Experience ng team.”

2. Sa match up ng spikers, sino ang mas may advantage? Arellano’s Necole Ebuen and Regine Arocha o Perpetual’s Cindy Imbo and Jhona Rosal?

Navarro: “All the names mentioned are performing well, I know how Imbo plays since I played with her before sa PSL. She is short but a very smart spiker but I think it really depends nalang sino maganda gising.”

Sindayen: “For me, its Ebuen and Arocha. Pero sa attitude sa laro nga grabe yung ginagawa ni Imbo. Grabe kumapit.”

Dionela: “Individually, mas lamang ang Arellano sa spikers. Maganda variety. Lahat napalo. Sa Perpetual, need nila supportahan si Imbo lalo na yung middle.”

Soltones: “For me, it’s Ebuen and Arocha kasi matagal na silang magkasama sa industriya ng volleyball at nagkasama na din sila sa iba’t ibang competitions na mas malaki sa NCAA and dahil dun yun ang gagamitin nilang experience para sa championship series and knowing Regine Arocha, I have seen her play during my NCAA days at talagang palaban yan si Arocha.”

Antonio: “It’s Arellano. It’s a personal preference. Gusto ko sa hitters ko kargado pumalo, matatangkad at magagaling mag-cover pag na-rotate sila sa likod. Dagdag mo pa yung championship pedigree ng Lady Chiefs as well as Ebuen as MVP, medyo may advantage sila dun. Mas emotional players lang talaga sila Imbo at Rosal kaya dala nila ung buong team nila.”

Esquibel: “I will Go with Imbo and Rosal beacuse of their playing ability and fighting spirit of the Perpetualites we witnessed all of that, from the start of the semi finals and coach Macky’s team is the best in terms of kapitan.”

3. Sa battle of the setters, who has done the better part in the series, Gual or Verutiao? Why?

Navarro: “Experience wise, I go with Verutiao. She has the advantage. But when I saw Gual play this season, she really improved a lot. I also played with Gual together with Imbo for PSL once. They are both pure talented players.”

Sindayen: “Magaling si Verutiao tsaka ma-diskarte siya sa loob ng court, pero mas matapang and maangas yung Gual. May swag.”

Dionela: “Sa setters, honestly speaking, mas well distributed ang bola sa Arellano, while Perpetual’s Gual is more steady and accurate.”

Soltones: “Arellano pa rin ang may advantage sa match-up na eto. As what I said, sa Arellano hindi lang si Arocha ang gumagawa, marami ang nagcocontribute. Gaya ng nangyari sa akin nung NCAA years ko, sa loob ng 5 years ko, yun lang ang kulang namin sa team is the good distribution of the ball. Tapos alam ninyo na matalino yung setter dahil hindi lang puro opener ang pumapatay. You have to go the quicker kasi pwede din yun sa quick plays. Mas nakikita ko si Verutiao na kahit pangit pa rin ang bola napapaganda pa rin niya.”

Antonio: “For me, its Gual. She gets the most out of her players, puts them in position to use their gifts and using the eye test, kuha niya loob ng players sa loob ng court.”

Esquibel: “For the setters, it really really shows the improvement of Gual!”

4. Overall, who will win the title on tuesday, the dynasty that is Arellano or the destiny that is Perpetual?

Navarro: “I cannot say to be honest, but Arellano has to keep their crown and as a defending champ it’s all about the pride. But all respect for Perpetual kasi kilalang magandang produkto sila sa larangan ng Volleyball, so we expect their growling spirit.”

Sindayen: “I am basing this nilaro ng both teams sa eliminations and I think Arellano will win the three-peat.”

Dionela: “Need lang mag step up ng ibang spikers ng Perpetual kasi maganda game plan ni Coach Macky. Magawa lang nila ung combinations nila, Easy win yan. Perpetual will win. I support them 100 percent.”

Soltones: “I cannot say that Arellano can win. I cannot also say that Perpetual can win. Both teams deserve to win the title. Labanan na lang ng puso yan.

Kung gugustuhin ng puso ninyo na manalo as a team, makukuha at makukuha ng team. Kung uunahan naman ng kaba, yan ang magpapatalo sa isa bukas.”

Antonio: “AU will get the 3-peat. It is because they do their job and they are peaking at the right time. Seeing them and been there, they know how to take care of business and to simply put it in, this is their time.”

Esquibel: “Good luck to both teams. It’s hard to name who will win. May the best team win!”

One more game for the NCAA Season 94 volleyball competitions. Stats don’t matter anymore and determination will be at the forefront. With one match left to determine a champion, both Arellano and Perpetual will fight like there is no tomorrow.