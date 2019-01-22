Watch LIVE! CSB Lady Blazers vs. Perpetual Lady Altas (Season 94 Final Four)

The CSB Lady Blazers are the hottest team coming into the NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball Final Four, having won eight straight games. The Perpetual Lady Altas would like to snap that streak to force a rubber match for a Finals ticket.

This match-up is brewing to be a great one with the Lady Blazers bannered by Jewel Lai, Rachel Austero, Marites Pablo, and Klarisa Abriam. However, the Lady Altas can match that firepower with Necelle Gual, Cindy Imbo, Bianca Tripoli, and Jenny Gaviola. Will the Lady Blazers clinch a Finals berth? Or will the Lady Altas force a do-or-die game? Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Center starts at 4 pm.