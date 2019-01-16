Coach Jerry Yee could be the edge the Lady Blazers have in reclaiming lost glory

After an initial setback against the Arellano Lady Chiefs, the CSB Lady Blazers has turned a lot of head by embarking on an eight-game winning streak. Suddenly, they find themselves as the number one seed going into the NCAA Season 94 Final Four after the San Beda Red Lady Spikers defeated the Lady Chiefs.

But despite they way they clinched the top spot, they are not looking to stop at the semifinals. Instead, they are seeking to regain the crown that was theirs in Season 91 when Jeanette Panaga, Janine Navarro, Ranya Musa, and Djanel Cheng led the Taft-based squad over the Grethcel Soltones and the San Sebastian Lady Stags.

For team captain Jewel Lai, their scorching run basically boils to wanting it more. “Yes, kasi we always give our best and effort especially during hard training para maapply din namin yung mga tips and drills na pinapractice at tinuturo samin nila coach and para maganda yung execution namin sa game,” the CSB setter said.

Likewise, the transferee from UP added that knowing coach Jerry Yee’s system made it easy to adjust in her first playing year. “Since naging coach ko naman na si coach Jerry simula bata ako, siya nagturo sakin mag-volleyball at siya rin nagpalakas sa akin hanggang sa pagkuha nya sa akin sa UP kaya okay naman. Nakaadjust ako agad kasi kilala ko na siya and mas kabisado ko mga pinapagawa niya kaysa sa ibang coaches.”

Coach Yee, a FIVB Level III coach, is a known for developing players such as Melissa Gohing, Kim Dy, Dawn Macandili, Isa Molde, Desiree Cheng and Rica Enclona before they suited up for their respective colleges. No wonder everything clicked once the much-respected mentor has imparted his style and system to the likes of Lai, Rachel Austero, Marites Pablo, Mel Torres, Felicia Cui, and Klarisa Abriam.

With the top seed in place, Lai spilled out the reasons why their tactician could be their edge in winning the crown. “Yes, first of all kayang kaya po namin mag-champion. Kailangan lang po talaga namin gamitin yung utak, maging matalino at pusong lumalaban lalo na kung intense ang laban. Thank you kay coach kasi sobrang dami namin natututunan sa kanya tuwing nageensayo kami tulad ng pagiging madiskarte at maging matapang sa laro. Lastly, knowing coach Jerry, gagawin niya lahat para manalo. Sisimulan nya sa walang sawang pagtuturo at pagkakaroon ng patience sa bawat isa samin and of course alam kong gusto nya rin mag champion this year which is magiging malaking achievement na sa amin lalo na first year nya pa lang sa CSB.”

There are still no guarantees of a title though as either the JRU Lady Bombers or the Perpetual Lady Altas can give them a good fight in the Final Four. But with their confidence at an all-time high due to a coach that guides and believes in them, the Lady Blazers could be unstoppable during the NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball playoffs.