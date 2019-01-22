Watch LIVE! Arellano Lady Chiefs vs. San Beda Lady Red Spikers (Season 94 Final Four)

Tuesday, 22 Jan 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Carissa Ann Cuala, Volleyball PH

The Arellano Lady Chiefs would like to avenge their preliminary round loss to the San Beda Lady Red Spikers that cost them an automatic Finals bid. Meanwhile, San Beda needed that win to maintain momentum against the team that has twice-to-beat advantage over them.

On paper, there is no clear-cut winner for this match-up as San Beda are bannered by Nieza and Ella Viray, Satti Espiritu, and Daryl Racraquin. Meanwhile, the Lady Chiefs are led by Rhea Ramirez, Nicole Ebuen, and Alliah Daisog. The Cesca Racraquin-Regine Arocha scoring duel will be a captivating one as well.

The Lady Red Spikers have proven that they can defeat the Lady Chiefs. Can they do it again to force rubber match? Or will Arellano get its payback and head to the Finals of NCAA Season 94? Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan starts at 2 pm.

