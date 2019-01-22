Lady Chiefs defeated Lady Red Spikers to book return trip to the Finals

The Arellano Lady Chiefs will play in its third-straight NCAA women’s volleyball championship round after defeating the San Beda Lady Red Spikers in straight sets, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23. Karla Donato was hailed Best Player of the Game with seven attack points and four kill blocks. The victory also avenged Arellano’s loss against San Beda at the end of Season 94’s elimination round which prevented the Lady Chiefs from attaining an automatic Finals bid.

San Beda raced to a 6-3 lead at the start of the first set but Arellano rallied to narrow the deficit at 8-7 by the first technical timeout. The Lady Red Spikers were still holding the advantage at 11-9 when the Lady Chiefs blasted a 7-2 run courtesy of Donato and Regine Arocha to take a 16-13 edge by the second TTO. Two quick points by Iza and Ella Viray brought the tally trimmed the gap 16-15 but Arellano responded with a 6-1 scoring run to put the set out of reach from the ladies in red.

Arocha ended the set at 25-18 with a cross-court spike. Aside from the 6-2 advantage in kill blocks, the Lady Chiefs also benefitted from the Lady Red Spikers’s eight unforced errors in the first set. San Beda had one more attack point though, 10-9, while both teams had two service aces apiece.

In the second set, San Beda broke a 13-13 deadlock with a 6-2 run to bring the count to 19-15. However, the Lady Chiefs were able to snatch the lead at 21-20 with a service ace. Cesca Racraquin converted a spike to tie the count again but Arellano scored the last four points of the set to take a two-sets-to-none lead. The set-clinching score was courtesy of an Arocha spike that went off the CSB blockers.