Watch LIVE! CSB Lady Blazers vs. San Sebastian Lady Stags

Friday, 11 Jan 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Carissa Ann Cuala, Volleyball PH

While the CSB Lady Blazers already have a guaranteed spot in the playoffs, they still have a chance to take the second seed from the San Beda Lady Red Spikers. That position could translate into a longer rest should Arellano sweep the eliminations. Therefore, the squad of Coach Jerry Yee still has a lot to fight for against the San Sebastian Lady Stags.

This match is crucial for Coach Roger Gorayeb’s team as well for a victory over CSB strengthens their chase for the remaining postseason spot with one game left in their schedule. Will CSB clinch their seventh straight victory in the NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball preliminary round? Or will the Lady Stags pull off a shocker? Watch this game via livestream below. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City starts at 2 pm.

