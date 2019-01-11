Lady Blazers trample over Lady Stags

The CSB Lady Blazers claim their seventh consecutive win in the NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball tournament by dispatching the San Sebastian Lady Stags in straight sets.

Coach Jerry Yee’s squad blazed to a 7-4 advantage early in the first set but the Lady Stags made three straight points to even the count. However, the Lady Blazers dominated the rest of the way to claim set one with their biggest lead, 25-17.

The same theme ensued in the second set as CSB went up a notch from an 8-8 deadlock to win, 25-16. The Lady Blazers had three service aces and led in attack points, 9-6. The ladies in white and green were aided by the eight unforced errors by the Lady Stags in the set as well.

The third set followed the same narrative. The Lady Blazers put a clamp on the Lady Stags from a slim 10-9 edge to lead as much as nine points, 23-14. A service ace ended the set and match for College of St. Benilde, 25-14

CSB improves to 7-1 and can maintain their claim for the second seed against the Mapua Lady Cardinals on January 14 at 2 pm. Meanwhile, the Lady Stags slide to 4-4 and will have one more game against the Perpetual Altas on the same date at 12 nn. Both games will be played at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.