CSB blazes over Lady Pirates

The CSB Lady Blazers scored its fifth straight victory in the NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball tournament by defeating the LPU Lady Pirates in four sets today at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Lady Pirates had a 10-7 advantage in the first set before CSB forced a deadlock at 13. LPU came to as close as two points, 21-19, since as the Lady Blazers sealed the first set, 25-20.

Both teams were tied at 13-13 again in the second set but it was Lyceum’s turn to pull away with four unanswered points. The Lady Pirates finished the set with an 8-5 run as Klarisa Abriam spikes out to give the set to Lyceum, 25-18.

LPU raced to a 4-1 lead in the third set but CSB eventually regained the lead at 10-9. It was all Lady Blazers since as the squad of Coach Jerry Yee embarked on a 15-5 run to close set three at 25-14.

Coach Emil Lontoc’s squad had a 5-3 edge early in the fourth set but CSB regained the upper hand at 6-5. The Lady Blazers’ offense was firing at all cylinders since as they stretched the lead to as high as eight points, 22-14. LPU scored three straight points to trim the lead. However, CSB took the set and the match at 25-18 with an off-target LPU spike.

The CSB Lady Blazers improve to 5-1 which ties them with the San Beda Red Lionesses at the second seed while LPU falls to 2-5.