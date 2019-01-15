Watch here: Arellano Lady Chiefs vs. San Beda Lady Red Spikers

Tuesday, 15 Jan 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Carissa Ann Cuala, Volleyball PH

Will the Arellano Lady Chiefs gain an automatic slot and a thrice-to-beat advantage in the NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball championship series? Only one team is standing in their way: their rival San Beda Lady Red Spikers. This is essentially a no-bearing game for the squad of head coach Nemesio Gavino because the CSB Lady Blazers have clinched the second seed.

But a win over the Obet Javier-coached Lady Chiefs will seal a typical Final Four format and a huge confidence booster should they meet in the Finals. If Arellano wins, a stepladder playoff will start with San Beda going up against the Perpetual Lady Altas.

Can the Lady Chiefs pull off this historical feat? Or will San Beda give their first scratch in the loss column? Watch this game via livestream below. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan starts at 4 pm.

