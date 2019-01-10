Watch LIVE! Arellano Lady Chiefs vs. Perpetual Lady Altas

Thursday, 10 Jan 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Carissa Ann Cuala, Volleyball PH

While the Arellano Lady Chiefs are assured of a post-season spot, they have a chance to claim an automatic trip to the Finals if they can win the last two games in their NCAA Season 94 elimination round schedule. They can inch close to the sweep, the outright championship berth, and the thrice-to-beat advantage for the crown against the Perpetual Lady Altas who need the victory to improve their Final Four hopes.

Watch this game via livestream below. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City starts at 1 pm.

