Watch LIVE! CSB Lady Blazers vs. Perpetual Lady Altas (Season 94 Final Four)

Tuesday, 29 Jan 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Carissa Ann Cuala, Volleyball PH

Cindy Imbo, Necelle Gual, Jenny Gaviola, Bianca Tripoli, and the rest of the Perpetual Lady Altas were able to force a rubber match against the CSB Lady Blazers when they won their previous Final Four match in four sets. Will the squad of Coach Michael Carino pull off another surprise to enter the Finals? Or will Rachel Austero, Jewel Lai, Klarisa Abriam, Marites Pablo, and the rest of the Jerry Yee-coached Lady Blazers earn a spot in the Finals against the Arellano Lady Chiefs?

Watch this NCAA Season 94 Final Four match via livestream below. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City starts at 4 pm.

