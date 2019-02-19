Rhea Ramirez ends her NCAA career with overwhelming gratitude

When the Arellano Lady Chiefs won their third-straight NCAA Women's Volleyball title, notable names such as back-to-back MVP Necole Ebuen, back-to-back Finals MVP Regine Arocha, and Princess Bello carried the squad to victory when the Perpetual Lady Altas had their backs against the wall.

But another name that stood out in the deciding game was setter Rhea Ramirez. With her collegiate playing career behind her, Ramirez shares her learnings during her stay in Legarda which resulted into four championships.

“For me, deserve po talaga ng Arellano mag-champion kasi every preseason the mindset of the team is to claim the championship title. Simula bakasyon palang sinasabi na sa amin nila coach (Obet Javier) na kukunin namin yung trophy. Kaya kumbaga, nakakaprepare na yung katawan at utak namin sa goal namin. Sa mga sakripisyo namin mapabakasyon, Mahal na Araw, Pasko at Bagong Taon, di namin halos palampasin. Nag-training pa rin kami kasi nakatuon lang yung pansin namin sa goal namin, and that is to win the championship.” said the 5’3 setter from Quezon City.

Ramirez will surely miss the experience of being with her teammates and coaches. “Pinaka-mamimiss ko yung bonding ng team. Asaran at masasayang araw ang bonding talaga namin yung training namin. Saka mami-miss ko syempre maglaro para sa championship title. Naniniwala naman ako na kaya pa nila ipagpatuloy lahat ng nasimulan ng Arellano.”

For Arellano assistant coach Fritz Michael Santos, he sees a fighter in Ramirez and that will be surely missed by the team. “Yun batang yun, hardworking talaga. Kahit ano ang ipagawa ni Coach Obet sa kanya talagang gagawin niya. Siguro nakita naman nating lahat kung paano siya maglaro. Matapang na bata yan at hindi umaayaw sa laban yan. In short, Palaban!,” said the son of legendary coach Kid Santos.

When asked what Santos will miss from the NCAA Season 91 Best Setter, he said, “Sa totoo lang tropa ko yan eh. Sabay kami dumating sa Arellano niyan. Pang-limang taon na niya ngayon at panglima ko na rin. Ang mamimiss ko yun samahan namin sa training.”

As Ramirez leaves Arellano, she will be forever thankful to Coach Obet Javier who is not just a mentor but also a father figure. “Sobrang dami ko natutunan kay coach inside and outside the court. Sobrang idol ko talaga sya sa pagseset. Minsan nga sa sobrang kakagaya ko sa kanya, napapagalitan na din niya ako. Natutunan kong maging matapang kapag naglalaro saka yung tamang diskarte, decision making at yung pagpapahalaga sa service. Lagi nyang sinasabi samin kung ipapasok namin lahat ng service namin lalo na sa mga crucial points mas mataas yung posibilidad na mananalo kami.”

Without question, Rhea Ramirez was on target in her NCAA stint. Now, she will chase more success in the game of life.