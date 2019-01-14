Watch LIVE! CSB Lady Blazers vs. Mapua Lady Cardinals

Monday, 14 Jan 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Ralph Estrella, Volleyball PH

While the CSB Lady Blazers are assured of a play-off spot, they still have a chance to get the second seed if they can defeat the Mapua Lady Cardinals. Getting the number two spot is significant especially if there will be a stepladder Final Four in NCAA Season 94. On the other hand, the 1-7 Lady Cardinals are looking to end their campaign on a positive note especially after being winless in Seasons 92 and 93.

Will Mapua pull off the upset? Or will the Lady Blazers get their eighth straight win and at least stake a claim as the second best team after the preliminary round? Watch this game via livestream below. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan starts at 2 pm.

