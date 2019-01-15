Lady Red Spikers hand Lady Chiefs’ first loss in Season 94

Not only did the San Beda Lady Red Spikers ensured that there will be a Final Four. Likewise, they handed the Arellano Lady Chiefs a loss in the most heart-breaking way possible.

Exchanging advantages in the first four sets

The Lady Chiefs did not allow the Lady Red Spikers to even force a deadlock in the first set. Arellano raced to a 5-1 lead and never looked back. An off-target spike from SBU’s Cesca Racraquin brought AU’s lead to eight, 19-11. The squad of coach Obet Javier took the opening set at 25-16 with a service ace by Alliah Grace Daisog.

San Beda flipped the script in the second set as they opened up a 14-10 advantage from a 9-9 tie. The lead stretched to 21-15 and ended in favor of the Lady Red Spikers at 25-17 courtesy of a Satti Espiritu push spike.

SBU raced to a 9-6 advantage in the third set before AU trimmed the deficit to one, 11-10. Then, the Lady Red Spikers separated itself from the Lady Chiefs with a 6-2 run from a 14-14 deadlock to bring the tally at 20-16. The Lady Chiefs scored two quick points to trim the lead in half but San Beda staged a 4-0 run to move within set point. The ladies in white and red won set three, 25-18.

The Lady Red Spikers had a good start in the fourth set with a 7-5 lead. However, Arellano came marching back to take the lead at 10-9. From there, they staged a 10-2 run to take any hopes of a San Beda four-set victory. The lead was at its largest, 22-13, when last year’s runner-up made one last push with a 5-0 run. Still, the Lady Chiefs forced a fifth set by winning the fourth, 25-18, courtesy of another Daisog service ace and an attack point by Alyana San Gregorio.

The thrilling fifth set

Arellano raced to a 3-0 lead but San Beda caught up to tie the set at 4-all. A successful spike by Necole Ebuen and a service error from Carla Donato maintained the deadlock at five. The Lady Red Spikers converted two consecutive points but the Lady Chiefs responded with two of their own. SBU opened up a 10-8 lead but AU connected on two straight points to tie the set once more.

From a 12-12 tie, a net touch error from Arellano brought San Beda to within two points of the victory. But Princess Bello and Ebuen converted two quick points to snatch the lead at 14-13. However, the Lady Red Spikers made a kill block to force an extended set. Two consecutive successful attacks from SBU ended the set and the match to their favor at 16-14.

NCAA Season 94 Final Four picture

Arellano’s defeat pushed the CSB Lady Blazers to the top seed of the Final Four. The squad of coach Jerry Yee will then have a twice-to-beat advantage against the winner of the JRU Lady Bombers-Perpetual Lady Altas match on Thursday, January 17, at 12 nn. Meanwhile, Arellano falls to the number two seed but will have a twice-to-beat edge against number three San Beda. NCAA Season 94 Final Four games will be played starting on January 22.